Shakira’s hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez shares her summer styling tips and product recommendations

What are some styling tips for achieving a professional look without spending much money?

While using certain shampoo and conditioner lines together as a system is always great, my go-to pro tip is to cocktail your products. Mix and match shampoos and conditioners to maximize the benefits of the different ingredients in each product to meet your personal hair needs.

For instance, if your hair is damaged from heat and prone to frizz, start with something that will repair your strands first, like the natural honey and shea butter found in yes! honey Ultra Repair Conditioner. Then nourish your hair and protect it from the elements – like summertime humidity – with something designed to nourish frizz, like the natural honey and coconut oil in yes! honey Silky Smooth Conditioner.

Keep it simple. If you start with a shampoo and conditioner with ingredients that will give you healthy-looking, beautiful hair, you won’t need to invest in a closet full of styling products to achieve the solon-quality look you want.

Other general styling tips include:

-Rough dry your hair until it’s about 70% dry, then use a round brush to style and finish your blowout. This method will prevent breakage and save you time.

-Let your hair cool 100% to ensure your blowout lasts, or it will become frizzy and limp.