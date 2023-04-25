Every April, as we celebrate Earth Month, we should reflect on how our shopping habits can impact our planet. It’s a great opportunity to make changes that will help create a more sustainable future. One area where we can make a difference is the choices we make when it comes to the beauty products we use. That’s why supporting planet-friendly beauty brands is vital during Earth month and all year round.

Being conscious about your purchasing decisions is better for your wellbeing and a way to show your commitment to our environment by supporting companies prioritizing sustainability and ethical practices. Products made using organic, non-toxic, clean ingredients and eco-friendly and safe packaging can contribute to a healthier planet for everyone.

So, if you’re looking to make a switch to planet-friendly beauty products, here are a few recommendations.