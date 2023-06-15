Kim Kardashian throws a Barbie theme party to celebrate North West’s 10th birthday. The reality tv personality and businesswoman took her daughters and a group of North’s friends to have a slumber party at a fancy hotel in L.A.

©GrosbyGroup



The reality tv personality and businesswoman took her daughters and a group of North’s friends to have a slumber party at a fancy hotel in L.A.

The group also enjoyed aboard a party bus and cruised around the city. They all wore personalized pink pajamas and immortalized the moment by snapping many pictures.

Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell and Selena Gomez’s sister, Gracie, were also in attendance.

The celebration comes after North was spotted with Kanye West’s “wife,” Bianca Censori. It seems she has a great relationship with the rapper’s firstborn, as the pair were holding hands. The outing was to celebrate Kanye’s 46th birthday in Los Angeles.

The photos show North in a gray sweater with shorts and black boots. Ahead of the party, the 9-year-old appeared to be practicing her special effects makeup skills as she attended with red markings on her face.

North is a massive makeup fan, and on multiple occasions, she has appeared to change people’s appearance with prostheses and face paint. Censori rocked a black leather trench coat with matching heeled boots.

The sighting comes after a source told Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian is “fine” with Censori being around the kids she shares with Kanye. “Co-parenting healthily is their main goal, and that is always the primary focus for Kim,” the source said. The couple shares North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3. “Kim, ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace. So if Bianca helps with that, then it’s fine.”

West and Censori first sparked dating rumors in January of this year, when they were spotted holding hands. It was then confirmed by sources near the couple that the two married, even though it’s unknown if it’s legal. “Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” said a source to US Weekly.