Kanye West and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori go viral with crazy new outfits

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were spotted wearing matching black outfits. There’s nothing off with that. The confusing part is the design of these items, with West’s shirt having bulging shoulder pads that make him look like a skinny actor playing Superman. Censori’s outfit was also the cause of a lot of internet talk, having a strange top half that obscured parts of her face.

West and Censori were photographed as they attended Sunday service in Los Angeles. A closer look at Censori’s outfit shows that she’s wearing a black dress and on top is wearing a thinner black material that covered her face and arms. The most eye-catching piece is the massive ring of black fabric that covered the lower half of her face and part of her shoulders.

People had a lot of opinions and shared them on social media. “Kanye West and wife Bianca are living ahead of our time,” wrote someone on Twitter. “They are already dressed like earth citizens will be forced to dress when the aliens from the UFOs implement a dress code on all Earth humans.” On Reddit, a user wrote, “Today was not the day I wanted to see what Kanye looked like in leggings.”

This isn’t the first time West and Censori wear strange outfits

West and Censori first sparked dating rumors in January of this year, when they were spotted holding hands. It was then confirmed by sources near the couple that the two married, even though it’s unknown if it’s legal. “Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” said a source to US Weekly.

