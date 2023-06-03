Kanye West and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori reportedly rent a $20k a-month WEHO apartment

Ye and his “wife,” Bianca Censori, have settled into a new love nest. The couple is reportedly renting a $20,000-a-month apartment in West Hollywood.





The artist formally known as Kanye West lost his billionaire status last year after Adidas parted ways with him following his antisemitic comments. But, the artist is still living large. According to the US Sun, the $ 20,000-a-month space is two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

The price tag is wild, but a source told the outlet that it has a minimalist vibe and is an architect’s dream. Ye, has always been a fan of architecture, which can be seen in the properties he’s chosen to buy. Censori, who is reportedly not legally married to West, is the longtime head of architecture at Yeezy, so she must have approved of the structure as well.



Before the apartment, they spent months spent living at the Nobu Ryokan in Malibu. The suites there start at $2,000 per night with a two-night minimum stay requirement.

According to the outlet’s insider, they have been staying in the new WEHO location for the past few months. It’s conveniently located close to his new Yeezy HQ on the famous Melrose Avenue. “It’s a gorgeous apartment, and the interior is very Ye, it’s a unique spot which is an architect’s dream,” they said.

Ye had been in somewhat of a downward spiral amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. However, the source assured that he is “focusing solely on his empire, he’s not interested in posting and causing drama.”

According to the source, Censori is the brains behind this new chapter of their life and has been managing everything. “They both seem extremely well-suited and happy together,” they said.



The apartment is most likely temporary, as they have a couple of options for a permanent residence. West infamously purchased the Calabasas home next across the street from his ex-wife Kim. He also has a $6.2M LA ranch in Calabasas that he has seemingly walked away from.

Then there is the mansion in Malibu that West purchased in September 2021. The once beautiful home was designed by the celebrated architect Tadao Ando and has been left to “rot and rust” per, the US Sun. Last week, the outlet shared photos of how the gutted mansion looks, reporting that the rapper stopped renovations.

He also closed down Yeezy Construction Inc. in November. The outlet noted that the property is meant to be “part house, part sculpture”, with only a few Ando designs throughout America.

But all that remains is “the concrete shell and rusting balconies, while utility pipes have been left abandoned underneath,” according to the outlet.