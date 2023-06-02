Heidi Klum celebrates her birthday with Sofia Vergara and friends

Heidi Klum is celebrating her birthday alongside her closest friends and family. The supermodel received congratulations from various people, including her close friend Sofia Vergara. The two celebrated Klum’s birthday together in a Roaring ‘20s theme party.

Vergara shared various posts to commemorate the occasion. The photos show Vergara and Klum stylishly dressed, with Vergara wearing a silver flapper dress. She rounded out the look with accessories like a glittery headband and a fur coat.

Vergara shared a photo alongside Klum, showing the two looking happy and huddled close. Vergara wrote a sweet caption. “Feliz cumpleaños to one of my favorite people in the whole wide world! I love you,” reads her message.

Klum went all out for her 50th birthday party, with guests stepping up to the plate with their Roaring 20s costumes. She wore an all-white look and was recorded enjoying herself and dancing over the course of the evening.

Klum and Vergara are both judges at “America’s Got Talent,” with their friendship becoming one of the best parts of the show. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vergara opened up about her friendship with Klum. “It’s amazing! You know what, its like [she’s] my German sister,” she said. ”You might think that a Latin girl and a German girl would have nothing in common, and it’s amazing. We have such a great time, we like the same things, we kind of have the same energy. I really have felt like [I’ve been] falling in love with her in these three seasons.”