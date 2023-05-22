Inside Sofia Vergara’s stunning Los Angeles home

It seems Sofia Vergara puts a lot of effort into making her home as stylish and sophisticated as her. The Colombian icon proved that she is all about interior design, giving us a glimpse into her Los Angeles lifestyle while hanging out with some of her closest friends.

The Hollywood star was thrilled to welcome her friends over the weekend, spending a fun time with them and showing them around LA. Sofia posted a series of photos inside her mansion, including the carefully curated selection of pastries for the evening, their brunch setup, her pool, a lavish closet, and so much more.

Sofia’s living room consists of a cream-colored L-shape couch and a rustic coffee table, featuring an original Fernando Botero painting. The space is filled with natural light and adorned with plants and comforting earth tones. She also keeps a variety of books, including Tom Ford, Annie Leibovitz, and Frida Kahlo.

The actress spent the day outside with her friends, hanging by the pool and having brunch on the patio. The group was all smiles enjoying Springtime with Sofia. The photos show her Mediterranean-style patio, which seems to include a courtyard at the end of the dining room.

Sofia also had some fun trying out her clothes and accessories with her friends, posting an Instagram Story of her incredible closet, including a wide selection of shoes, purses, and jewelry.