Most expensive home: Beyoncé and Jay-Z just spent $200M in lavish mansion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have broke a new record. The celebrity pair have acquired a new lavish mansion, located in Malibu. The $200 million purchase is officially the most expensive home in the state of California, designed by Tadao Ando, a Japanese architect who is currently working on Kanye West’s future home.

The property is also the second most expensive home in the country, with the first spot occupied by a $238 million New York City apartment. The couple now own the 30,000-square-foot home made entirely in concrete, which was previously listed for $295 million, which means they got a pretty good deal.

The previous owner of the mansion was William Bell, who took 15 years to build the property and is known to be one of the biggest art collectors in the world. Bell reportedly asked for a $100 million loan for the construction of the 8-acre mansion, featuring a concrete pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area.

This is the second Malibu purchase for the power-couple, as they also purchased a Bel-Air mansion back in 2017 priced at $88 million. Beyoncé is currently embarking on a new business venture, unveiling a new hair-care line amid her successful world tour.

Jay-Z was recently spotted attending one of the shows with their daughter Blue Ivy. The pair showed support for the acclaimed singer and watched every minute of her incredible performance.