Blue Ivy shows how much she looks like Beyoncé at the Renaissance tour

The father-daughter duo wore all-black outfits, with Blue Ivy accessorizing her outfit with gold hoop earrings.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Beyoncé has recently made headlines for her incredible performance on the opening night of the Renaissance tour. However. it was her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who stole the show after going viral for a recent clip, which proves how much she looks like her mom.

Jay Z and Blue Ivy were both in attendance at the concert in Stockholm, Sweden, supporting the acclaimed singer and enjoying the performance. One of the attendees posted a short video on Twitter, which shows the Grammy winner all grown up standing next to her dad.

“Manager Ivy was there to make sure everything was running smooth,” the fan wrote, while someone else commented, “Wow she’s starting to look just like her mother,” adding, “Her little side profile just screams mini Bey.” Other online users said she looks more like her aunt Solange, “Is that Solange twin,” someone wrote, while others noted that “she perfectly looks like both of her parents.”

The father-daughter duo wore all-black outfits, with Blue Ivy accessorizing her outfit with gold hoop earrings, while Jay wore sunglasses and a black beanie.

Beyoncé kicked off her tour wearing a gold suit without opening acts, singing one of her hit songs, ‘Dangerously in Love.’ She featured mash-ups and interludes with songs from Kendrick Lamar, Britney Spears, Jackson 5, and even Nina Sky’s ‘Move Ya Body.’

The singer included Ballroom star Honey Balenciaga and Carlos Basquiat in one of the jaw-dropping acts, joining Beyoncé on stage during her ‘Pure/Honey’ performance.

