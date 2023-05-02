Sofia Vergara teams up with son Manolo Gonzalez for new cooking show: ‘Dream team’

Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara are preparing for a new exciting project. The duo will be working on Roku’s new cooking series ‘Celebrity Family Cook Off,’ and will include multiple celebrity guests participating in the name of a charity.

The Hollywood star will be serving as executive producer, while the businessman is set to host the show. As reported by Deadline, “In each episode, a food-loving celebrity and a family member face off against another celebrity family duo in a two-round battle, dinner followed by dessert.”

The six-episode series will feature a special culinary challenge, inspired by a film or TV series. Viewers can expect to see some familiar faces on the screen, with a cash prize being donated to a charity of their choice.

Manolo revealed that he is thrilled to be working on this new family project. “We’re so excited to be partnering with Roku to bring you a fun, new cooking competition! Working as a family is great and doing it in the spirit of giving back is even better,” he said.

The show is said to perfectly blend “Sofia and Manolo’s infectious love for family with their shared passion for food,” promising to bring some delectable dishes in every episode, competing for a good cause.

And while many of the details for the series are still kept under wraps, including the celebrity guest list, both Manolo and Sofia are sharing the good news with their fans and followers on social media. “It’s a dream team,” Manolo wrote.