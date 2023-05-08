Sofia Vergara looks effortlessly beautiful in lace corset and soft glam makeup

Sofia Vergara has proven time and time again that she is the queen of selfies. The Colombian icon recently left her fans and followers speechless after posting a new photo looking effortlessly beautiful.

Online users praised the actress for posting the photo without using filters. “Imagine looking in the mirror every morning if you’re Sofia Vergara,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Thank u for posting without filters.”

Sofia wore a pale pink lace corset, showing off her figure and looking directly at the camera. She completed the outfit with minimal jewelry, and rocked a soft glam makeup look, wearing her hair straight.

The Hollywood star is currently working on many projects, including America’s Got Talent, and her recent Roku collaboration with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. However, she took a moment to party on Saturday, as she wrote in her Instagram caption, “Sabado de fiestica.”

Sofia and Manolo will be working on Roku’s new cooking series ‘Celebrity Family Cook Off,’ and will include multiple celebrity guests participating in the name of a charity.

Sofia will be serving as executive producer, while the businessman is set to host the show. As reported by Deadline, “In each episode, a food-loving celebrity and a family member face off against another celebrity family duo in a two-round battle, dinner followed by dessert.”

