Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum wear amazing matching outfits to AGT

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum had a twinning moment yesterday as they arrived on the set of America’s Got Talent. The celebrity judges looked amazing in black sweaters by Teddy Fresh with the words “I WILL ACCOMPLISH NOTHING TODAY.”





©GrosbyGroup



Sofia Vergara slayed in the look

They made it an all-black look with the Modern Family star wearing over-the-knee heeled boots with stockings.

The model wore a similar look, wearing leather pants with over-the-knee heeled boots.

©GrosbyGroup



Heidi Klum wore the same style boots

The trendy sweater is from Hila and Ethan Klein’s brand, Teddy Fresh. It retails for $95. Howie Mandel is a friend of the married couple and has been rocking the brand to set, so he probably got his judges into the brand.



America’s Got Talent season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. and is the 18th season.



Vergara has been a judge on the show since season 15 (2020). As for Klum, she has been a regular since March 2013, replacing Sharon Osbourne as a judge. Mandel has served as a judge since season 5. The fourth judge is of course, Simon Cowell. He created the show and has served as a judge since Season 11. Hosting the show will be Terry Crews, who has been on the scene since season 14. ﻿

The winner of season 18 will walk away with $1 million and the exciting opportunity to headline the America’s Got Talent live show in Las Vegas.