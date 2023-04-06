The Royal family has a tight connection with the Church of England. Not only is King Charles the leading monarch of the UK and the Commonwealth; he’s also the Supreme Governor of the country’s primary church.

As such, Easter is an occasion that’s celebrated grandly, with royal family members expected to wear their best dresses and suits, mostly sticking to a pastel color palette. From Princess Diana to Queen Elizabeth, scroll down to have a look at some of the best royal outfits worn on Eastern Sunday: