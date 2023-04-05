Prince Louis to make royal Easter debut this year: Report

Prince Louis is set to attend Easter Sunday service with his family this year. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be joined by their kids, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, at the service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

©Getty Images



Prince Louis will reportedly join his family at church service on Easter Sunday

Prince William and Catherine’s eldest son and daughter attended Easter service with members of the royal family for the first time last year. George and Charlotte coordinated with their parents for the outing wearing navy and blue outfits.

Although Louis didn’t step out with his family last Easter, he did make his royal Christmas debut in 2022 walking to St Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas Day service with members of the royal family.

©ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



George and Charlotte attended Easter Sunday service with the royal family for the first time in 2022

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest son will celebrate his fifth birthday on April 23. His birthday comes ahead of his grandfather King Charles’ coronation on May 6. According to The Times, Louis and his older siblings are “expected to take part in the King’s coronation procession at Westminster Abbey.”

Buckingham Palace announced on April 4 that Prince George, who is second in line to the throne, will be one of his grandfather’s Pages of Honour at the service. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will each be attended by four Pages of Honour, who will also form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.