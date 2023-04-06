Who will appear on the palace balcony for King Charles’ coronation?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be joined by members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following next month’s coronation service. The Mirror, which claims to have seen detailed plans, reported on April 5 that only working royals will appear on the balcony alongside Their Majesties.

“The King has been very clear who he wants to represent the monarchy,” a source with knowledge of the plans told The Mirror. “There is little room for sentiment, this is a State occasion, not a family occasion and it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment.”

©WireImage



Charles and Camilla will be joined by members of the royal family on the balcony

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who stole the show on the balcony last year during Trooping the Colour, will reportedly be on the balcony with the King and Queen, in addition to Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Kent and his sister Princess Alexandra will also appear, though one source told the outlet that their appearance would be confirmed on the day of owing to “individual health problems.” The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester have also been asked to join.

The Mirror’s source said, “The balcony moment will be the King’s final presentation of a slimmed down monarchy, which of course will be even further slimmed down once the Gloucesters, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra finally step away from public life and into their well earned retirements.”

The balcony appearance will take place on May 6 after the King and Queen are crowned at Westminster Abbey. Following the coronation service, Charles and Camilla will return to Buckingham Palace in a ceremonial procession with members of the royal family. It was previously reported that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “are expected to take part in the King’s coronation procession at Westminster Abbey.” Per the palace, the balcony appearance will “conclude the day’s ceremonial events.”