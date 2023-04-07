Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating since Paris Fashion Week: Report

The internet is going crazy amid news of an apparent new romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. The rumor started after popular social media account DeuxMoi, dedicated to posting anonymous tips, reported the news online, immediately causing chaos in all corners of the internet.

The rumor quickly went viral, with mixed reactions from fans of both stars. “kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “timothée posting selfies, dating kylie jenner and getting his first tattoo all in span of 24 hours.”

©GettyImages



Kylie Jenner at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture as part of Paris Fashion Week.

“Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating is even more random than Kendall and Benito?!?!?” another user added. Following the anonymous tip, more insiders confirmed the relationship, with one source revealing that they have been dating since at least Paris Fashion Week.

©GettyImages



Loewe Menswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Other sources said that the pair are even planning on going to Coachella together. The news comes after Page Six reported that Kylie and Timothée were both seen at a group dinner with Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, joined by Zack Bia and Russell Westbrook.

There have been some very unexpected couples in Hollywood lately, which just comes to show that there is definitely a possibility that the pair are romantically involved. However they have yet to confirm or deny the rumors.