Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet spotted together having dinner in Los Angeles

Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet seem to be very good friends! The two Hollywood stars were spotted having dinner together at the private members-only restaurant Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles, before meeting a group of friends in West Hollywood.

The pair was photographed Wednesday night, with Leonardo driving his car and Timothée in the passenger seat. The 48-year-old star and the 26-year-old actor previously worked together in the Netflix film ‘Don’t Look Up.’

They also revealed that they became good friends on set, and Timothée admitted that he had some career advice from Leonardo. “No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” he said to the young actor.

The Bird Streets Club is known to be one of the star’s favorite clubs, as he was also spotted on what seemed to be a romantic date with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas, the daughter of movie star Lorenzo Lamas.

A close source explainedto Page Six that the pair were “joined by a number of other people,” and were at the restaurant for a “big group dinner.”

It’s unclear if the actor is still dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, following rumors of their romance for the last couple of weeks. Following their latest outing in late November, a source told PEOPLE, that Gigi thinks Leonardo “is a gentleman and quite romantic,” he still values keeping “things private” between them. Which could explain why they kept their relationship out of the public eye.