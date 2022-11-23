Leonardo DiCaprio tries to go incognito after a dinner date with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio is really good at hiding his face. The actor was able to cover every inch of his money maker while exiting a restaurant in New York over the weekend. As for who was his dinner date? Gigi Hadid.
Hadid also attempted to hide her face while leaving the restaurant with her scarf. But the young model will need more practice if she wants to be one day as unrecognizable as DiCaprio.
The pair were enjoying time together at Cipriani in New York. They were both walked out by security, and made sure to leave separately to avoid any shots of them together.
Following the outing, a source told PEOPLE, the model has been spending time with him in NYC. The insider also noted while DiCaprio “is a gentleman and quite romantic,” he still values keeping “things private” between them. Which could explain the photos.
Hadid shares two-year-old Thai with Zayn Malik, and her maturity as a mom could be some of the things the 48-year-old is attracted to. “He is very understanding about her being a mom and works around her schedule to see her — it’s very sweet,” the insider added.
They also seem to share similar beliefs. DiCaprio is a committed environmental activist who has used his platform to urge people to vote for those who want to stop climate change. As for Hadid, she is a humanitarian and advocates for human rights and refugees. “He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views as he does,” a source previously told PEOPLE.
The couple first sparked dating rumors in September following the news that DiCaprio and Camila Morron split quietly. The breakup fueled internet speculation that the actor doesn’t date anyone publicly over 25. Gigi is 27 though, meaning the DiCaprio conspiracy has been busted.