Leonardo DiCaprio tries to go incognito after a dinner date with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio is really good at hiding his face. The actor was able to cover every inch of his money maker while exiting a restaurant in New York over the weekend. As for who was his dinner date? Gigi Hadid.

Hadid also attempted to hide her face while leaving the restaurant with her scarf. But the young model will need more practice if she wants to be one day as unrecognizable as DiCaprio.

The pair were enjoying time together at Cipriani in New York. They were both walked out by security, and made sure to leave separately to avoid any shots of them together.

Following the outing, a source told PEOPLE, the model has been spending time with him in NYC. The insider also noted while DiCaprio “is a gentleman and quite romantic,” he still values keeping “things private” between them. Which could explain the photos.