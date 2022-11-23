Break with Harry Styles has reportedly been ‘difficult’ for Olivia Wilde; she is ‘disappointed’

Even with special salad dressing a break between lovers can come with heartache. Days after it was revealed that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break, a source has shared insight into how the actress is doing.

Styles and Wilde’s whirlwind relationship came with drama, memes, and some asking it to all go away. Wilde was at the forefront as the director of the controversial film, “Don’t Worry Darling.” While it was reportedly a “very amicable decision,” a source told PEOPLE, “The break has been difficult for Olivia.”

When news broke, PEOPLE’s insider said the break was because Styles is touring and going abroad, and Wilde is focusing on her kids and work in L.A. They simply “have different priorities that are keeping them apart,” the source said at the time. But, the new insider pointed to “issues.” “They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed,” they said.

It’s been somewhat messy for Wilde since the start of their romance nearly two years ago. The way her relationship with ex Jason Sudeikis came to an end has also come into question. “It’s just a tricky situation, though,” the source added.

And tricky it has been. The Don’t Worry Darling Drama had Styles in multiple messy situations full of claims like salary inequality and spit allegations. He was also dragged into any headlines about Sudeikis and Wilde’s split.

A bombshell report by the former couple’s ex-nanny became a viral sensation, with claims that Wilde was still living with Sudeikis when she began dating Styles, and when the comedian found out, he was livid. She even shared Sudeikis’ alleged complaints that Wilde made the singer a sald with the family’s special salad dressing.