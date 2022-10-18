Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis react to bombshell claims made by their former nanny

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are shutting down bombshell claims made by their former nanny. Published Monday by DailyMail, the woman who watched their two children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, made several shocking claims about what she saw amid Wilde’s new romance with Harry Styles.

The actor’s former nanny did not hold back with her allegations. According to the unidentified nanny, Wilde dumped Sudeikis on November 8th, and he later uncovered details of her flame with Styles on an old Apple Watch she left behind. She also claimed the father of two prohibited his children from playing the pop-stars catchy music.

Perhaps one of the most intense claims made by the former nanny was that Sudeikis became infuriated after he saw Wilde preparing a salad for Styles using her ‘special dressing’ in the family kitchen. She went on to allege that the Ted Lasso star flung himself under her car to try and stop her from visiting the singer.

The nanny said she does not know what was in the salad that made it special but claimed Sudeikis told her, “She has a special salad dressing she makes for us, and she’s taken it to have it with him now.”

In a joint statement, the former couple told the outlet they were upset to learn the former nanny was making “false and scurrilous accusations” publicly. “Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex,” they added.

While the former couple is calling the report false, the nanny provided text messages she claimed to be from both parties. In one of the messages alleged to be from Sudeikis he wrote, “She left them. Wide awake. Sitting in Daisy’s bed. After shaming me for going to Kansas and not wearing a mask.” “Took her salad, and dressing, and left them,” he wrote in a separate message.