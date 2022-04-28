Jason Sudeikis had no intention to embarrass Olivia Wilde with custody papers onstage at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde went through an uncomfortable moment after being served custody papers onstage while promoting her upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The filmmaker was handed an envelope marked “Personal and Confidential” while she was in the middle of her presentation. Olivia asked, “This is for me?” before receiving the legal documents.

It was reported that the papers “were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr Sudeikis.”

However Jason revealed he had “no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Olivia was quick to brush off the awkward moment and went on to continue her speech, focusing on her film and sharing her experience working with boyfriend Harry Styles, describing him as “an up-and-coming actor with no other career” and confessing she was surprised with his talent as an actor.

The former couple share two children, 8-year-old Otis Sudeikis and 5-year-old Daisy Sudeikis. The pair first started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2013, however they announced their split in 2020..