Harry Styles and Lizzo surprised fans with One Direction duet at Coachella

This year Coachella had some incredible moments during both weekends of the highly anticipated music festival, including some special guests brought to the stage to perform duets with the artists in the line up.

Hayley Williams, Shania Twain, Tiesto, Becky G and J Balvin were among the special guests surprising the audience. But one of the biggest performances happened when Harry Styles brought Lizzo to the main stage of the festival, to sing the One Direction hit song ‘What Makes You Beautiful.’

The two artists looked stunning in Gucci coats, making the audience excited for their duet and their cover of the song ‘I Will Survive’ by Gloria Gaynor.

“Thanks @coachella … last night was amazing— @harrystyles is a treasure, gods gift to rock n roll, the light that comes from him is real and infinite,” Lizzo wrote on social media following her performance.

She also took a moment to thank Harry for having her onstage, “He makes being on stage in front of hundreds n thousands easy, cus it’s w a friend,” adding, “His team is incredible— and baby them Gucci coats….?!?? Thank you H, like u said ‘until next time.‘”

Harry also brought Shania Twain onstage during the first weekend of the festival, with a special introduction, confessing to the audience, “This lady taught me to sing.” Olivia Wilde was spotted in the audience enjoying the performance after spending time with the singer over the weekend.