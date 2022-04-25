Billie Eilish trips and falls onstage during Coachella performance: ‘It was pitch black’

Billie Eilish had a little accident during her recent performance at Coachella on Saturday, while preparing to sing her hit song ‘Getting Older.’

The 23-year-old singer tripped as the lights dimmed for the song, falling and landing on her face, however Billie was quick to react and laugh it off, continuing her highly anticipated performance.

“I just ate s—t,” Billie told the crowd, “Ouch! You guys, I just ate a-s up here,” explaining that she “tripped on the f—ing fire thing.”

After singing the fan-favorite song, Billie said, “It was pitch black. You see that square? This f—ing thing? I went de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face.” Fans of the superstar were very supportive, immediately chanting “F— the square!” which made Billie laugh even more.

The singer surprised the audience by inviting Hayley Williams from Paramore to the stage, revealing the secret performance after singing ‘Your Power’ with her brother Finneas. “Oh, look! An empty seat. Who’s that for?” Billie asked, making the audience excited after bringing Hayley.

“This is my first Coachella, whoa,” the singer said as she seated, “Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!” adding “Absolutely what on earth could be cooler than that? I’m dead serious.“

The two artists performed ‘Happier Than Ever’ and an acoustic version of Misery Business, which Hayley had retired from performing live in 2018.