Billie Eilish & Finneas will star in a “Simpsons” special

Billie Eilish will join “The Simpsons” universe. On April 14th, Disney+ announced that Eilish and her brother Finneas would have an appearance on a special episode that will be released on April 22nd.

When the announcement was made, Finneas retweeted the post and wrote “Bucket list,” showing his excitement over being involved in an episode of “The Simpsons.” According to the press release, the episode is titled “When Billie Met Lisa,” and it shows Billie Eilish in her The Simpsons look singing while Lisa plays the sax. The episode will follow Lisa as she meets up with the musician siblings. “Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and Finneas while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone,” reads the press release. “Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.”

Eilish and Finneas join a long list of musicians who’ve been involved with “The Simpsons.” Recently The Weeknd had an appearance on the episode “Bart and the Cool Kid,” while Bad Bunny had a music video featuring Homer and Marge and a Simpsons version of himself.

Other notorious musicians that have had made appearances in the show include Paul McCartney, Johnny Cash, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennet, and more.