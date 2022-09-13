Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly ‘pursuing’ Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio hasn’t been a single man for long, but he reportedly has his eyes on a very famous model- Gigi Hadid. According to a People insider, “they are getting to know each other.”



The source made sure to clarify that he and Gigi are just getting to know each other and not quite “dating” yet. A second source told the outlet, “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi.”

A third source said, “they’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people.”



We will have to wait and see if Gigi and Leo actually start dating. As far as social media is concerned neither of them follows the other on Instagram.

It was revealed by The Sun at the end of August that DiCaprio and 25-year-old Camila Morron split quietly at the start of summer. The breakup fueled internet speculation that the actor doesn’t date anyone publicly over the age of 25. Gigi is 27 though, so if they start dating he will prove the theory wrong.



DiCaprio and Marron dated for 4 years while Gigis’s ex is former One Direction member Zayn Malik. The former couple shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai. They split in October 2021 and were at the forefront of drama when Malik was accused of striking Gigi’s mom Yolanda.