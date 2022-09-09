Gigi Hadid reveals that Serena Williams is a ‘karaoke legend’

Gigi Hadid was a guest at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and revealed a bit of her friendship with Serena Williams, including the fact that she’s a ‘karaoke legend.’

©GettyImages



Hadid and Fallon wearing her clothing brand, “Guest in Residence.”

Fallon showed her a photo of herself at the U.S. Open, where Hadid is screaming in excitement. When looking at the photo, she said, “That’s like the most Serena expression ever. When I watch her, even on the couch I’m like that. Also, you know what helps? You know the U.S. Open drinks? The melon ones? The little tennis ball melons.”

Hadid is friends with Williams, which explains her strong reaction to the game and why she’s so invested in the match’s outcome. “When I get there, I’m a mess, I’m so anxious,” she said. “I think she can really feel that I’m there, supporting her.” Then she added in a lower voice, “She has no idea.”

When talking about the kind of activities Hadid likes to do with Williams, she surprised the audience and Fallon. “Karaoke. Serena is a karaoke legend,” she said. “You have to ask her what her go to song is.” In terms of her own song choice, she said, “It really depends on the night. I try to keep the vibes going. Sometimes I throw in a Disney song. Like ‘I Just Can’t Wait To Be King.’”

Hadid also spoke about her new clothing company, “Guest in Residence,” a project that took years to make and a lot of hard work.

“To me a guest in residence is someone like Jimmy, who walks into every room with a warmth and a sense of comfort in themselves that they’re ready to take on the world around them, have wonder about the person that’s in front of them. That’s just like a cozy person to me,” she said, explaining the idea behind her brand, which makes cashmere clothing that’s designed to last years.