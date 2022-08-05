Gigi Hadid just revealed she’s launching her own fashion line

Gigi Hadid one of the most popular supermodels of today took to Instagram yesterday to share that she is taking her career beyond the runways and taking a leap as an entrepreneur and designer with her own fashion brand. The 27 year old, decided to launch a clothing line, which will be named, Guest in Residence.

©Gigi Hadid





Gigi posted a series of photos on her Instram of her working with her new team, which based on her tags, appears to be designer CJ Kim, Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson, a fashion editor and publicist Kevin McIntosh Jr. The photos show them together sitting in the floor discussing colors swatches and fabrics, and a few pics also reveal a tag with the brand’s logo. Bella Hadid’s older sister captioned the post: “been workin on something ….with love, @guestinresidence 💛🧵 :)”

While we don’t have many more details at the moment, there are clues in a few of the photos. One of them includes her posing with a knitted top, and another wearing a gray, sporty two-piece, that appears like a sweaters and joggers co-ord. If we had to take a guess, her new clothing line will focus on comfortable garments with a minimal style, and as they appear to be more fall/winter styles, perhaps that’s a hint that she will launch Guest in Residence at the end of this year? These are all speculations to cope with our excitement :)

©Gigi Hadid





And although this is the model’s first stint at creating and designing a brand, her interest in fashion design are definitely ﻿not new. In addition to the recent collab ‘Gigi x Frankies Bikinis’ line that she designed with Francesca Aiello, the founder of the swimwear brand, Gigi also collaborated ﻿with Tommy Hilfiger creating one of his collections a few years ago. Plus, she has has worked with brands such as Reebok and Stuart Weitzman, conceptualizing different models of footwear. An experience that surely served her as the basis for venturing into this new project, which we can’t wati to learn more about.