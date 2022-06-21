Gigi and Bella Hadid enjoyed a night out Saturday in New York. The famous sisters headed to the same party as their parents Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid, celebrating agent Luiz Mattos’ 50th birthday party. The themed party seemed to be a masquerade ball at the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel in New York. Bella and her dad Mohamed arrived with dates, while Gigi and her mom entered the party solo. Check out the pics and their amazing outfits below.

