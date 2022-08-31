Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone reportedly broke up earlier this summer

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly a single man again. According to PEOPLE, the 47-year-old Oscar winner and 25-year actress Camila Morrone have ended their relationship.

DiCaprio and Morrone weren’t linked romantically until 2018, but they’ve reportedly known each other for over a decade. According to W! DiCaprio, who is friends with her stepfather AL Pacino are “old family friends.”

The former couple kept their relationship mostly private for the last few years, but were photographed on many occasions looking happy in love. They were first linked in 2018 when they were seen shopping together at Barneys when she was 20.



A couple of months later, they were spotted in Hollywood walking arm-in-arm, and she kissed his shoulder.

By 2019, they were spotted kissing in a hot tub in Italy. An insider told PEOPLE at the time they were “pretty serious.” “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

They waited until 2020 to make their first debut at the Oscars sitting together in the front row. That year in December 2020, E! reported that they had moved in together.



It’s no secret that DiCaprio likes dating younger women. There is even a theory that the actor doesn’t date any publicly over the age of 25.

A source told The Sun they broke up “quietly” earlier this summer. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.” an insider said. While it might be a coincidence, the beauty turned 25 on June 16th. Morrone still follows the actor on Instagram, who does not follow her back.

The model, who has many famous friends like Hailey Bieber,Kendall Jenner, and Bella Thorne, has been laying low on social media, with her last post being July 19th, when she showed off her new bangs. Could it have been break-up hair?

