Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper share photos of their trip to the Bahamas

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are enjoying their time in the Bahamas together. The pair, which dated for years and split up in 2019, shared a photo of their vacation, stoking rumors of a reunion.

The photo was shared by Shayk, who included it in an Instagram post filled with updates of her vacation. The post includes photos of Shayk lying on the sand and enjoying the beautiful beaches. In one of the images, Cooper stands alongside her, with the two smiling brightly while in their bathing suits. Shayk is seen wearing a bikini with a flower print, while Cooper kept it simple with black briefs. Both looked stunning.

Cooper and Shayk dated for five years and share a daughter named Lea. Despite their split, the two have maintained an amicable relationship and are co-parents to their child, with them often photographed in New York together carrying out different activities.

Cooper has discussed his experience of being a father and has called it one of the greatest joys of his life. “It allowed me to embrace my childlike self without any sort of like, fear of judgment,” he said in an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Like, I could just play with toys all day long and not feel like, ‘Is this weird?’ Or watch cartoons endlessly and not think I’m wasting my life. I love cartoons.”