Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are dating! Who is the political staffer?

Bradley Cooper is giving love another shot. According to Page Six, the 47-year-old actor has been seeing Huma Abedin for the past few months. A Hollywood Insider told the outlet “Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma.” “They are perfect for each other,” the source said. “They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”





©GETTY



Cooper and Abedin reportedly arrived together at the Met Gala

Another source told the outlet, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who is close to both of them, “played matchmaker.” “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma,” they explained. The new couple both attended this years Met Gala in May, and a source told the outlet they arrived together before spliting up for the red carpet. Learn more about the political staffer below.



Who is Abedin?

Abedin is 46 years old and of Indian and Pakistani descent. She grew up in Saudi Arabia from the age of 2 until she returned to the United States for college. As a teenager, she wanted to be a journalist and work in the White House press office. She began chasing after dreams, working as an intern at the White House in 1996 where she was assigned to Hillary Clinton, who was the first lady at the time. From 1996 to 2008, she was an assistant editor of the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs, officially taking over as Clinton’s aide and personal advisor during her successful 2000 U.S. Senate campaign in New York. After moving her way up and building trust, she was the vice-chair of Hillary’s 2016 campaign for President of the United States.



Abedin is the ex-wife of former politician Anthony Weiner, and they share one son. The disgraced former congressman is a convicted sex offender who was involved in multiple sexting scandals. He announced his intention to resign from congress in 2011, but returned to politics in April 2013, running for New York City mayor. Abedin stayed with Weiner until the Daily Mail reported an FBI investigation involving a minor. His laptop was seized, and Abedin filed for divorce. He went on to plead guilty in 2017 to transferring obscene material to a minor, and he was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison. “I had my heart broken, dragged out, stomped on, humiliated. I lived with shame, in shame, for so long,” Abedin told The Cut. “In hindsight, I was in extreme trauma.” Weiner confirmed the divorce was finalized “on paper” in February 2022.

