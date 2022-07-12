Elon Musk & Natasha Bassett have reportedly split following the reveal of his twins

Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett have reportedly called it quits, according to HollywoodLife. The couple had been dating for a few months, having been spotted together in February aboard a private jet.

HollywoodLife reports that the break-up occurred days after news broke of Elon Musk and his two new kids, born in November of last year. Bassett reportedly ended the relationship but hopes the two can be friends.

“Natasha has learned so much from Elon and she is grateful for the time that they spent together, as it was very special and surreal,” said the source. Bassett is an actress and has recently appeared in “Elvis.”

“After the release of her Elvis biopic in late June, these last few weeks have been a lot of stress on Natasha,” said the insider. “Acting has always been her dream and it is her first true love. She is now getting the kind of recognition that she has worked so hard for her whole life and Natasha knows that she must walk these next steps alone. She doesn’t have time for outside noise.”

Over the past year, Musk and Bassett have been photographed spending time together in different places, among them, St. Tropez, where they spent Memorial Day together. The two also attended Ari Emmanuel’s wedding the day before. Natasha Bassett has been acting in Hollywood for some years, with her performance in “Elvis” being her biggest role yet.

Musk is consistently making headlines, most recently due to the birth of his twin children with one of his company executives, Shivon Zilis. He has 9 children with three different women: Zhilis, Grimes and Justine Musk. Their known names are Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, X Æ A-XII, Vivian, Nevada, Griffin, Damian, Kai and Saxon.