Meet Shivon Zilis, the alleged mother of Elon Musk’s new twin babies

Elon Musk is a father of 9. According to report published on Insider, Musk had twin babies with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

Zilis has a few social media accounts.

Insider shared some court documents from May of this year that include a petition from Musk and Zilis to legally change the names of the babies. It appears they want the babies to have his last name, and for their mother’s last name to be their middle name.

Musk addressed the rumors on his Twitter account, where he wrote: “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” He then added in another tweet: “Mark my words, they are sadly true.”

Zilis is a Yale graduate who was born in Canada. She is currently an executive at Neuralink, a company owned by Musk and dedicated to building brain-computer technology, and has been working there since 2017. She also appears to have worked with Tesla Motors and thus building a career while working on companies owned by Musk.

According to her social media pages, Zilis is interested in “artificial intelligence, biological intelligence, and whatever exists in between and beyond.” She’s an expert on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and has disussed the topic at conventions and conferences in different parts of the country.

In 2021, Musk welcomed his second child with Grimes, named Exa Dark Sideræl. Previously, the couple also had a son named X AE A-XII. They split off, although they remain friendly and open to the possibility of having more children together. Musk is also the father of twins Griffin and Vivian, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian. He’s been married three times.