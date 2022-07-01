Elon Musk’s ex-wife Talulah Riley talks about getting married to him twice

Talulah Riley married Elon Musk twice. The actress and author has just released a novel and took the time to discuss her relationship with Musk, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship from the years 2010 to 2016.

©GettyImages



Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk at this year’s Met Gala.

Riley had an interview with The Independent, where she discussed her sci-fi novel “The Quickening” and her relationship with Musk. “Obviously I understand it looks strange. But that logic made sense at the time,” she said when discussing their decision to remarry. “I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married. You know, it’s like a habit. We were saying, ‘This is my husband.’ ‘This is my wife.’ ‘Oh, wait, no, we’re not that anymore. We better be that again.’”

Despite divorcing twice, Riley claims she has a great relationship with Musk, with the two sharing a “very deep love and connection.” “He’s a great friend. He looks out for me. We are in a happy place now, where we’re good to each other, which is really nice. I have the utmost love for him.”

©GettyImages



Riley and her boyfriend Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Elon Musk has seven children and has been divorced three times. He’s been involved with a variety of famous women, including Amber Heard and Grimes. When Grimes spoke of their relationship, she made it clear that while they aren’t together, their relationship is fluid and she left the door open for having more kids together in the future.