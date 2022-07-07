Did Elon Musk confirm welcoming twins with Tesla executive before baby with Grimes was born?

Elon Musk seems to be confirming the recent report of his new twins! It was revealed that the businessman had secretly welcomed two babies in November 2021 with top executive Shivon Zilis, just before welcoming his second child with singer Grimes via surrogate in December 2021.

The former couple share Exa Dark Sideræl and 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii. Now court documents obtained by Insider reveal that Musk and Zilis had filed a petition to change the twins’ names to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”

©Shivon Zilis





The legal petition was approved by an Austin, Texas judge in May, however the children’s names have yet to be revealed. The 36-year-old top exec has been working on many projects with Musk for Tesla, including autopilot design and chip design.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” the Tesla CEO wrote Thursday morning, adding, “Mark my words, they are sadly true” and commenting on people with big families, “Maybe Tesla should make a highly configurable Robovan for people & cargo?”

The entrepreneur is also father to five other children, twins Griffin and Vivian and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian with his ex-wife Justine Musk.

The father and billionaire has previously detailed his approach to fatherhood, talking about his kids with Grimes, admitting that he doesn’t play “a much bigger role” in their lives right now. “When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me,” he said at the time. “I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids.”