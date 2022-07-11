Elon Musk’s mom Maye Musk seemingly talks about his parenting role after controversial tweet

Elon Musk’s mom, Maye Musk, is taking to Twitter to respond to a controversial statement written by her son, in reference to his thoughts about the future of war and why she disagrees with his way of thinking.

The Tesla CEO, who recently commented on his new twins with top executive Shivon Zilis, started his tweet by writing, “Future wars are all about the drones.”

“Human crews of planes or tanks have no chance,” he explained on the social media platform, after terminating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.

“One exception: a purely analog, human-controlled vehicle is far more resilient to EMF weapons,” the businessman concluded. And while many of his fans agreed with his statement about technology and war, his mom had something important to say about it.

“Or we could have women presidents who don’t want to go to war,” Maye stated in a quote tweet. “They care about their children,” she concluded, possibly in reference to the parenting role he has in the life of his many children.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” the billionaire recently shared on Twitter following the news of his secret twins, “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do.”

Celebrities also had something to say about Elon’s comment on big families, with Nick Cannon, who is about to welcome his eight child, writing “Right there with you my Brother!” to which Meghan McCain wrote in response, “This may be the creepiest tag team tweet thread in history.”