Khloé Kardashian reportedly ‘happy’ in new relationship, Tristan Thompson ‘not dating anyone special’

Khloé Kardashian turned 38 last week, and it looks like her next lap around the sun might be full of love. People reported that the reality star was in the ‘early stages of a new repaltisohip. Two weeks later, it looks like things are going great, as an Us Weekly insider revealed she has moved on from Tristan Thompson and is “happy.”



There is little known about the mystery man Khloe is in the “early stages” with except that he is a private equity investor that sister Kim Kardashian introduced her to. “Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” the Us Weekly source said. Thet noted that Tristan wants “nothing more” than to be back with her, so “there’s jealousy there. But despite the serial cheaters “countless” attempts “to win back” Khloe, she’s “done with him for good romantically.”

Tristan infamously cheated on Koko multiple times during their relationship, including while she was pregnant with their daughter True. The straw that broke the camel’s back was when he impregnated fitness trainer Maralee Nichols the night Khloe threw him a 30th birthday party. While they said there was “some jealousy” they explained the 31-year-old is “single” and “doing his thing” but “not dating anyone special.” “He just likes to party and be flirty with girls, which is nothing new,” they added.