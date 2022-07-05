After Travis Barker’s recent health scare, fans wonder how he is doing and if he had to celebrate the 4th of July from the hospital. Luckily, according to reports, the musician is getting better, and he is back home next to his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and kids.

The Blink-182 drummer joined his family on a beach trip aboard an orange pickup truck. The Kardashians’ star shared a video inside the vehicle while daughter Penelope and son Reign sat in the back. The crew enjoyed the sun and wind while listening to “Grenade” by Bruno Mars.

©Kourtney Kardashian



Did Travis Barker spend the Fourth of July in the hospital?

Travis and Kourtney’s social media posts come a week after Barker was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to life-threatening pancreatitis.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he continued. “I am currently much better,” he concluded.

Kardashian also shared an Instagram Story post addressing the scary moment. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” she said. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband.”

Travis Barker has a great support system; even his ex-wife Shanna Moakler wished him a prompt recovery after his recent health scare. The former Miss USA shared kind words with the Blink-182 drummer amid his case of pancreatitis.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” Shanna told E! News through a statement. “I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife, Kourtney.”