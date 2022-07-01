Shanna Moakler reacts to ex-husband Travis Barker’s hospitalization

Travis Barker has a great support system; even his ex-wife Shanna Moakler wishes him a prompt recovery after his recent health scare. The former Miss USA shared kind words with the Blink-182 drummer amid his case of pancreatitis.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” Shanna told E! News through a statement. “I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife, Kourtney.”

©GettyImages



TV personality Shanna Moakler and musician Travis Barker attend the Grammy-nominated artist exhibition: The Worlds on Fire at Pacific Electric Lofts on February 2, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Moakler shares Alabama Barker, 16, and Landon Barker, 18, with Travis, and together they raised Atiana De La Hoya, 23. She also said she’s hoping “for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried.”

“Travis has a beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again,” she added. “I will always be there for him and my children.”

Travis Barker’s health scare comes one month after he and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot in Italy on May 22. A source close to Kourtney Kardashian revealed to the publication that Travis suffered from “extreme pain”; therefore, he had to be rushed to the hospital. “It was to the point where he could barely walk,” the insider said, adding, “Kourtney is trying to lift his spirits and hates seeing him in excruciating pain.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis were photographed entering the hospital, with the singer being wheeled around in a stretcher and Kourtney walking behind him, as the medical staff helped him.

The singer was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, with his 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker staying by his side, and posting an update on social media, sharing a photo of her dad while resting in a hospital bed with the caption “Please say a prayer.”