Kourtney Kardashian’s stepson Landon Barker says he loves her “so much”

Unlike Cinderella, Landon Barker has nothing but great things to say about his stepmother. The 18-year-old has taken up an exciting new venture, collaborating with boohooMAN, and at the clothing launch he opened up about how much he loves his dad Travis Barker’s new wife Kourtney Kardashian.





Landon was in Portofino, Italy along with the rest of the Barker and Kardashian family when Kravis officially became husband and wife. The fashionable teen told E! News Daily Pop, that it was a beautiful experience. “To go out there and to see my dad super happy with his new wife and everything, it was honestly amazing and a beautiful experience,” he gushed.

While it could be hard for some children to adjust to watching their dad fall in love with someone else and quickly get married, Landon was happy to expand the family, calling Kourt, “amazing.” “She’s amazing, I love Kourt so much. Everybody’s great, and I love expanding the family,” he added.



The young businessman’s collection dropped Tuesday, and he had the support of his dad and sisters, Alabama Barker and Atiana de la Hoya. “When Landon got on stage, Travis was so happy for him, he kept clapping and saying positive things,” a source told the DailyMail. “It’s clear he is a very hands-on dad and into his kids which is rare in Hollywood.”

As for where Landon got his keen sense of style? It looks like it was something he was born with. Landon told PEOPLE he realized he was into fashion as a young child touring with his dad. “I would only wear a certain pair of black jeans. Cause I only liked the fit of them and everybody would be like, ‘Change, you need to wear something else.’ Or I’d wear the same leather jacket every single day. And that’s kind of how I knew. That’s how I knew that I liked fashion. I knew what I liked and I knew what I didn’t,” he said.