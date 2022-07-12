Why Jessica Simpson says she has become ‘her own best friend’

Jessica Simpson is giving a lesson on self-love, celebrating her 42 birthday and sharing a very special message with her fans and followers, explaining what she has learned over the last four decades.

“Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE,” the star wrote on Instagram.

“Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin‘ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart,” Jessica said about herself, posting a photo in a black dress, “I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades.”

The actress and singer says she has finally found her purpose and has learned to love herself completely. “I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently,” Jessica declared.

“I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend,” she concluded. Fans and friends of the star praised her for her words, with one person writing “You look better than ever, ICON! Party all month long,” while someone else commented “Honestly a poet and scholar, happy birthday icon.”

Jessica celebrated with her family and friends, including her parents Tina and Joe Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson, posting more photos of her birthday party on Instagram. The couple share three children, 10-year-old Maxwell, 8-year-old Ace and 3-year-old Birdie, following 8 years of marriage.