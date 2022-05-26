Jessica Simpson shows off her stunning physique in steamy bathing suit pic

Jessica Simpson apparently knows how to ride a jet ski in heels. On Tuesday, the singer and businesswoman shared a steamy photo that showcased her stunning physique in a sexy zebra print bathing suit which he wore with a denim jacket and strappy high heels. “All I need is a jet ski,” she captioned the pic. “No one wears those shoes on a jet ski anymore,” a fan quipped in the comments.



©Jessica Simpson





Simpson accessorized her summer look with gold bracelets and necklaces and appeared to have a perfect tan. Her fans loved the photo and have been hyping her up with funny and somewhat odd comments. “Ok, I think that’s against the law. Move away from the building before it catches on fire,” one user quipped. Another compared her to what could be a delicious gravy, “Girl you look so good, someone ought to put you on a plate and sop you up with a biscuit,” the person wrote.

The mom of 3 has been very active on Instagram sharing her day-to-day life with fans. This week she shared a photo doing “pool yoga” with her daughter Birdie Mae Johnson. Having a large pool in her and her husband Eric Johnson’s backyard could explain the perfect tan.

Simpson has always looked great, but she debuted a 100-pound weight loss in September 2019 after giving birth to Birdie. Since then, the fashion designer has stayed toned and fit. In April, she shared a photo wearing a bikini, and she shared her excitement in the caption, saying it was a moment she never thought would happen. “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!,” she wrote in the caption. “Hard work Determination Self Love,” she added. “I enjoyed a good proud cry today.”