Irina Shayk attends premiere of Bradley Cooper’s new film

This past Wednesday, Irina Shayk attended the premiere of “Nightmare Alley,” Bradley Cooper’s last film. Cooper called her support “very special.”

©GettyImages



Irina looked striking as usual at the New York premire of “Nightmare Alley.”

Irina looked beautiful at the premire, wearing a striking black suit that she matched with a tight bun and some bright red lipstick. While Irina and Bradley didn’t pose for any photos together, Irina took a few pictures with her friend and fellow model Stella Maxwell.

Irina shared some photographs on her Instagram, captioning it, “D night of Nightmare Alley.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bradley spoke about his work and also about having the support of his ex and his family that evening. "It's very special," he said.

Over the past month, Irina and Bradley have been spotted spending time together with their daughter, Lea, with all photos suggesting that they all get along great. The pair dated for four years before announcing their split in 2019.