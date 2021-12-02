Irina Shayk attends premiere of Bradley Cooper’s new film

This past Wednesday, Irina Shayk attended the premiere of “Nightmare Alley,” Bradley Cooper’s last film. Cooper called her support “very special.”
Irina looked beautiful at the premire, wearing a striking black suit that she matched with a tight bun and some bright red lipstick. While Irina and Bradley didn’t pose for any photos together, Irina took a few pictures with her friend and fellow model Stella Maxwell.
Irina shared some photographs on her Instagram, captioning it, “D night of Nightmare Alley.”
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bradley spoke about his work and also about having the support of his ex and his family that evening. "It's very special," he said.
Over the past month, Irina and Bradley have been spotted spending time together with their daughter, Lea, with all photos suggesting that they all get along great. The pair dated for four years before announcing their split in 2019.
"Irina and Bradley have been in a really great groove in regards to co-parenting for a while," said a source to ET. "They both love Lea so much and want to be the best parents possible. A lot of Irina and Bradley's interactions and hangouts surround Lea and her schedule, but they also get together on their own."
The two were photographed going on a walk in New York City, alongside their daughter, Anne Hathaway, her husband Adam Shulman, and one of their kids as they attended a performance of “The Nutcracker.” According to Page Six, Irina and Bradley had spent Thanksgiving weekend together.
“Nightmare Alley” is Guillermo Del Toro’s latest film. It’s his first time directing since he won the Academy Award for best director in 2017 for “The Shape of Water.” Cooper stars as Stanton Carlisle, a carny who forms a complex relationship with a corrupt and dangerous psychiatrist, played by Cate Blanchett. The film co-stars Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins and more.