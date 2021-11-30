Bradley Cooper reveals he was once held up at knifepoint: ‘It was crazy’

Bradley Cooper once found himself held up at knifepoint in New York City. During the most recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the Nightmare Alley actor opened up about the terrifying encounter, which took place in October 2019 in a NYC subway station while he was on his way to pick up his daughter Lea De Seine, now four, from school.

“I used to walk around New York City all the time with [headphones] on, and this was pre-pandemic, and I was on the subway, 11:45, to pick Lea up downtown at Russian school, and I got held up at knifepoint,” he recalled.

Bradley added, “It was pretty insane. But I realized I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city. My guard was down.”

The actor was standing at the end of the subway when he felt somebody coming up. “I thought, ‘Oh, they want to take a photo or something,’” he said. “I’m up against the post like it’s The French Connection or some sh-t, and then I like turned and I looked down and I see a knife.”

Bradley estimated that the knife was about two-and-a-half-inches or three inches with a wooden handle. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, it’s a nice knife,” he said.

The dad of one had his headphones on the whole time, so he couldn’t hear anything. “I’m just listening to music. It’s scored. The whole thing is scored,” he said. “I see the person’s eyes and I’m like taken by how young they are. And then, I’m sure you were taught this, you don’t ever run from knife, you just try to, kind of like, stay there.”