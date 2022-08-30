Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab secretly welcome first child: ‘I’m so grateful’

Colin Kaepernick is officially a new dad! The athlete and his longtime girlfriend Nessa Diab welcomed their new baby recently, however they made the announcement over the weekend, by sharing a sweet black and white photo in a hospital bed.

Loading the player...

The former NFL star and the MTV host were all smiles following the birth of their baby, with Nessa sharing her experience on social media, just moments before entering the red carpet at the MTV Vmas.

“Today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title — MOM!“ she wrote. ”Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”

“I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined,” Nessa continued, revealing her new perspective after becoming a mom.

“My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew,” she declared, adding that ”Recovering after delivery has been a journey.”

The happy couple started their romantic relationship back in 2015, however they are known for keeping their personal life private. “I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear,“ Nessa said.