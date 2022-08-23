Bella Hadid reveals losing jobs and friends after voicing support for Palestine

Bella Hadid is opening up about some struggles she has faced in the modeling industry. The supermodel revealed that she has lost many jobs and friends in the business, after she started writing about her support for Palestine.

“I had so many companies stop working with me. I had friends that completely dropped me, like even friends that I had been having dinner with at their home on Friday nights for seven years, like now they just won’t let me at their house anymore,” she declared.

The supermodel talked about the situation during a recent interview with Noor Tagouri, where she admitted that she received online criticism when she decided to be vocal about Palestinian rights, amid the conflict.

“I really do believe that if I started speaking about Palestine, when I was 20, I wouldn’t have gotten the recognition and the respect that I have now,” Bella explained.

She also talked about how she felt growing up, disconnected from her father’s side of the family. “This is the pain I’ve been feeling. This is the disconnect I’ve been feeling. I wasn’t around my Palestinian family. I was barely around Arabs growing up.”

Bella concluded by talking about an apparent double standard. “That’s what’s interesting is that when I speak about Palestine, I get labeled as something that I’m not. But I can speak about the same thing that’s happening there, happening somewhere else in the world and it’s honorable. So, what’s the difference?“