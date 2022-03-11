Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid will donate their 2022 Fashion Show earnings to Ukraine and Palestine

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are putting their 2022 Fashion Show earnings to great use, donating and providing aid to Ukraine and Palestine.

The successful supermodels announced that they would donate to organizations that help provide refugee and medical aid to victims of the conflict, following in the footsteps of fellow Argentinian model Mica Argañaraz.

Gigi wrote, “I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

The Hadid sisters, who walked in multiple shows in Paris, Milan and New York, stated that they would like to “walk for something,” adding that “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice.”

“We rarely have control of our work schedules and this week has really shown me the strength and perseverance of the people around me who are going through pure terror,” Bella said, declaring that she stands “alongside every person that has been affected by this war and the innocent people who’s lives have been changed forever from the hands of ‘power.’”

Gigi stated, “May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion.”

The two models join the list of celebrities helping to provide aid and support to Ukraine, including Hayden Panettiere, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, among others.

Fashion designers are also taking a stand against the conflict, including Balenciaga, Giorgio Armani and Christian Siriano.