Bella and Gigi Hadid recreate iconic Versace campaign

Bella and Gigi Hadid are the stars of Versace’s new campaign. The two sisters posed nude in a photoshoot with biblical undertones, recreating a similar Versace campaign in the ‘70s, that starred different yet equally iconic stars.
Why Bella Hadid decided to quit drinking and embraced a sober lifestyle
Bella and Gigi Hadid looked stunning as they modeled in New York fashion week
The photo was shared by Donatella Versace, who captioned it, “MY. VERSACE. GODDESSES.” The photo features Bella and Gigi nude, covering themselves with Versace purses and their long hair, one brunette and one blonde. There is also a snake slithering up Bella’s leg and an apple in between the two of them, held by Bella and Gigi, hammering in the biblical themes. The photo prompted an estatic response from Versace’s followers. “THIS IS EPIC,” wrote Shalom Harlow. Emily Ratajkowski dropped several heart faced emojis.
This photo has echoes of another Versace campaign from the ‘70s, starring some of the biggest stars of the time, Sylvester Stallone and Claudia Schiffer.
In the photo, Stallone and Schiffer are also nude, covering themselves with Versace plates. There’s also an apple, which is held by Schiffer. “Looking back at the days of Avedon,” she captioned the post, referencing Richard Avedon, one of the most significant photographers in fashion.
This past week Bella and Gigi Hadid modeled for Michael Kors’ star studded New York runway show and were easily one of the highlights of the evening. Kors led a show packed with some of the industry’s leading models, with Miguel as the night’s entertainment. In an interview with Vogue, he explained that this season’s looks were inspired in the aftermath of tragic events and the looks of the ‘90s. “I was thinking about those models of the early 90s that we fell in love with who had such confidence and such strength. After 9/11, they said no one would ever live downtown again, but then we saw this incredible explosion of glamour return, and I thought of those models,” he said.