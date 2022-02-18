Bella and Gigi Hadid recreate iconic Versace campaign

Bella and Gigi Hadid are the stars of Versace’s new campaign. The two sisters posed nude in a photoshoot with biblical undertones, recreating a similar Versace campaign in the ‘70s, that starred different yet equally iconic stars.

The photo was shared by Donatella Versace, who captioned it, “MY. VERSACE. GODDESSES.” The photo features Bella and Gigi nude, covering themselves with Versace purses and their long hair, one brunette and one blonde. There is also a snake slithering up Bella’s leg and an apple in between the two of them, held by Bella and Gigi, hammering in the biblical themes. The photo prompted an estatic response from Versace’s followers. “THIS IS EPIC,” wrote Shalom Harlow. Emily Ratajkowski dropped several heart faced emojis.

This photo has echoes of another Versace campaign from the ‘70s, starring some of the biggest stars of the time, Sylvester Stallone and Claudia Schiffer.