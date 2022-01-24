Why Bella Hadid decided to quit drinking and embraced a sober lifestyle

Bella Hadid is opening up about her relationship with alcohol, admitting she decided to quit drinking six months ago, after feeling she couldn’t “control” herself.

The 25-year-old supermodel talked her alcohol intake during a recent interview, revealing she had done her “fair share of drinking” but has decided to stay sober after learning about the effects of alcohol and struggling with her mental health.

“I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself,” Bella shared, stating that her doctor showed her scans and explained the negative effects of too much drinking.

“I don’t feel the need [to drink anymore] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” the model added.

Bella, who previously talked about her “extreme depression and anxiety” on social media, admitted that her social anxiety “was something that slowly crept up on me as I grew into my twenties,” and it became harder for her to “go out without having one drink to calm my nerves.”

Ultimately the model says she has decided to cut drinking altogether, as there is a “never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”