Bella Hadid reunites with Victoria’s Secret and talks about taking her power back

Bella Hadid joins VS Collective, a group of ambassadors of various backgrounds who hope to take Victoria’s Secret in new directions.

Bella worked with Victoria’s Secret for years and was one of the models who came forward with allegations of inappropriate conduct from Ed Razek, a former executive of Victoria’s Secret parent brand.

The partnership’s announcement was made via Instagram, where Victoria’s Secret official account uploaded a photo of Bella, captioning it, “We are thrilled to announce advocate, entrepreneur, and model @bellahadid as our newest #VSCollective Member. She will join an ever-growing group of trailblazing partners who share a common passion to drive positive change.”

“[Joining the VS Collective] was really about taking my power back and having the power over my body be released to myself again.... I think the beauty of what Victoria‘s Secret is as a collective is about the conversation. All of us together, Paloma [Elsesser], Adut [Akech], when we sit on set, we’re just grateful for how we feel supported now, instead of how we used to feel,” said Bella in an interview with Marie Claire.